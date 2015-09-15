FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Canada Green leader, excluded from debate, to 'join' via Twitter
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Canada Green leader, excluded from debate, to 'join' via Twitter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who has been excluded from Thursday’s campaign debate on the economy, declared on Tuesday that she would unofficially take part via Twitter.

“Despite the Globe and Mail’s attempt to exclude the Green Party and Elizabeth May from the debate, she will participate,” said Green spokesman Julian Morelli.

The Globe, which is organizing the debate, only invited the three main parties, the Conservatives, the New Democratic Party and the Liberals. The Green Party had only two seats in the House of Commons when the election was called and therefore did not have official party status in the House.

May intends to respond to questions posed by the debate moderator in real time through a Twitter video feed.

She took a prominent role in the first debate of the campaign for the Oct 19 election. Some pundits declared she was the winner.

The Greens are running a distant fourth with less than 5 percent support, and polling aggregator www.threehundredeight.com sees them taking only one seat in the election based on current polls. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.