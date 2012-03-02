UPDATE 1-Canada agency swamped with 2011 election complaints

* Voters, opposition parties allege fraudulent phone calls

By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, March 2 (Reuters) - An investigation into alleged dirty tricks during last year’s Canadian election campaign has been broadened after the number of complaints snowballed into the tens of thousands, the federal agency that runs elections said on Friday.

The complaints to Elections Canada concern fraudulent phone calls made during the campaign for the May 2011 federal election, which was won by the Conservatives. Opposition politicians allege the calls directed their supporters away from correct polling stations in an effort to suppress their votes.

The opposition Liberals have also complained of rude calls made under their name in an apparent attempt to alienate voters.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper has categorically denied Conservative Party involvement in the calls and challenged the opposition to provide evidence of malfeasance.

Elections Canada said the high volume of complaints regarding “robocalls”, automated calls made with a recorded message, in recent days was the result of political parties and members of Parliament having called on the public to send information to the agency.

“More than 31,000 contacts have been initiated with Elections Canada by Canadians. Elections Canada is reviewing these and will take action as appropriate,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

It emerged on Feb. 23 that Elections Canada had opened an investigation into possible electoral fraud in Guelph, Ontario, but the agency had not confirmed the breadth of its investigations elsewhere, or even if it was investigating.

Friday’s statement said the Commissioner of Canada Elections was looking at new complaints and had the authority to bring in investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other agencies to help in times of high volume.

The Guelph investigation has centered on calls made through an automated call center used by the Conservatives, though Elections Canada documents said the call center itself was not under suspicion of doing anything wrong.

The calls - which falsely claimed to be from Elections Canada - directed voters to the wrong polling stations. Elections Canada stresses it does not phone voters and says it does not even have voters’ phone numbers.

Opposition parties have accused the Conservatives of being behind the fake phone calls. Liberal leader Bob Rae told a news conference on Friday that in past elections only a few hundred complaints had been registered.

“The notion that you can do anything to win, I think all of us have to reflect on that as we look at our politics,” Rae said. “You can’t use any means to take power and you can’t use any means to hold on to power.”

Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said the contacts Elections Canada had received were not proof of wrongdoing by any party.

He said the Liberals had paid millions of dollars during the campaign to make hundreds of thousands of calls, and he suggested that these may have been what irritated their backers.

“Surely the onus is on the Liberals to explain these complaints from their supporters about Liberal calls,” he said.