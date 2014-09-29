FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Encana to hold investor call before markets open Monday
September 29, 2014

Canada's Encana to hold investor call before markets open Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Encana Corp said it will hold a conference call for investors before the North American markets open on Monday. It is not immediately clear what the announcement is about.

Canada’s largest natural gas producer has been restructuring its operations away from natural gas as it looks to increase output of more valuable oil and natural-gas liquids.

Earlier this month, Encana said it will sell its remaining stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, the company it spun out to investors in May, in a C$2.6 billion ($2.37 billion) deal as it continues to raise funds to increase oil production. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

