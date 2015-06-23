FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Encana Corp says expecting to cut staffing levels
June 23, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Encana Corp says expecting to cut staffing levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp is in the process of making changes to the company’s organizational structure and is expecting some reductions in staffing, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Encana spokesman Jay Averill did not give an estimate of how many jobs would be cut, but said it would be “nothing near” the scale of restructuring undertaken by the company in late 2013, that resulted in a 25 percent reduction in staff. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

