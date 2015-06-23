Canada's Encana Corp says expecting to cut staffing levels

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp is in the process of making changes to the company’s organizational structure and is expecting some reductions in staffing, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Encana spokesman Jay Averill did not give an estimate of how many jobs would be cut, but said it would be “nothing near” the scale of restructuring undertaken by the company in late 2013, that resulted in a 25 percent reduction in staff. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)