Canada says new fuel rules to cut emissions by 30 megatonnes by 2030

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada will require reduced carbon footprints for all fuels so that the country can achieve a 30-megatonne cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the country's environment department said on Friday.

Canada's Liberal government ran on a platform to do more for the environment. The country's new fuel measures would help it meet the emissions reduction targets of the Paris agreement on climate change, which Canada's Parliament ratified last month. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Bill Rigby)