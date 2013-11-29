FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNOOC applies to Canada regulators for LNG export license
November 29, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

CNOOC applies to Canada regulators for LNG export license

Julie Gordon

2 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Nov 29 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd, China’s top offshore oil explorer, applied to Canadian energy regulators on Friday for permission to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a proposed terminal along Canada’s West Coast.

The application to the National Energy Board (NEB) comes just two weeks after the Chinese company reached a land deal with British Columbia for a property at Grassy Point, a nub of land just 10 miles south of the Alaska border.

CNOOC and its Japanese partners, Inpex Corp and JGC Corp, plan to build a massive liquefaction and export facility there to ship gas from CNOOC’s shale gas properties in Western Canada to energy hungry markets in Asia.

They have asked permission to export up to 24 million tonnes of LNG over a 25-year period from the proposed facility, known as the Aurora LNG project.

British Columbia has been promoting LNG developments in hopes the industry will bring in billions in tax revenues and create tens of thousands of jobs, prompting major energy companies to start work on terminals for the Pacific coast.

The NEB has already approved three export licenses and is currently reviewing five others, in addition to the CNOOC terminal.

CNOOC acquired its shale gas holdings in the province as part of its controversial $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen, one of Canada’s largest oil producers.

