Canada to set new rules Wednesday for energy reviews

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will unveil new rules for environmental reviews of major energy projects later on Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that regulators will have to take into account greenhouse gas emissions when they evaluate projects such as TransCanada Corp’s Energy East pipeline to the East Coast.

The announcement would be made after markets close, an official said. It would give details on the framework to be used by the National Energy Board and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, which covers the Petronas-led Pacific NorthWest LNG export terminal.

Kinder Morgan Inc’s twinning of its Trans Mountain Pipeline to the Pacific Coast is also being examined.

Environmentalists oppose these pipelines on the grounds that they make it easier to send oil to market and thereby increase carbon dioxide emissions.

Political and business leaders in the energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan counter that pipelines are safe and resources are an important source of income for Canada.