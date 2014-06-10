FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada 'disappointed' Keystone XL still in limbo -Oliver
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Canada 'disappointed' Keystone XL still in limbo -Oliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada is “disappointed” that the proposed Keystone XL pipeline has not yet received approval from the White House, the country’s finance minister, Joe Oliver, said on Tuesday.

“We are of course anxious for this project to proceed and we are very disappointed that it hasn’t yet achieved the (U.S.) presidential approval,” Oliver told reporters before attending an energy conference hosted by U.S. bank Goldman Sachs.

The pipeline would link Canada’s vast oil sands patches with refineries in Texas. A U.S. decision is not expected until after midterm elections in November. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.