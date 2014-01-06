FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM confident Keystone XL pipeline will be approved
January 6, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Canada PM confident Keystone XL pipeline will be approved

VANCOUVER, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday he was confident that TransCanada Corp’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline would be eventually approved by U.S. authorities.

U.S. President Barack Obama is set this year to decide the fate of the northern leg of the proposed pipeline, which would carry crude from the Alberta oil sands in Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast. He is under heavy pressure from environmental activists to block the pipeline.

“I am confident that in due course - I can’t put a timeline on it - the project will one way or another proceed,” Harper said during a question an answer session at the Vancouver Board of Trade.

