8 months ago
Koch wants to pull out of oil sands project in Canada -regulator
#Energy
December 19, 2016 / 5:44 PM / 8 months ago

Koch wants to pull out of oil sands project in Canada -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Koch Industries Inc's oil sands subsidiary in Canada wants to pull out of a project in the Muskwa region in the province of Alberta, citing economic and regulatory uncertainties, the local energy regulator said on Monday.

This month Canada's year-old Liberal government, which ran on a pro-environment platform, reached a deal with provinces including Alberta to introduce a landmark national carbon price. Critics have said that would make the country less attractive to investment. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
