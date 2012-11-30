FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa pledges loan guarantee to Newfoundland power projects
November 30, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

Ottawa pledges loan guarantee to Newfoundland power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government will provide a loan guarantee of up to C$6.3 billion ($6.3 billion) for the Lower Churchill hydro-electric projects in the Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday.

The loan guarantee is designed to help finance the Muskrat Falls hydro-electric generation station and three transmission projects, lowering the borrowing costs of the projects and resulting in lower electricity rates for residents.

In November 2010, Newfoundland’s government-owned Nalcor Energy and Nova Scotia-based Emera Inc announced plans to develop the projects at an estimated total cost of C$7.4 billion.

