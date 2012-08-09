REFILE-Canada pipeline firms to boost PR effort after big spills

* Industry has not done a good public relations job-official

* Enbridge focus of criticism after spills

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Widespread concern about high-profile ruptures involving Canadian pipelines shows the industry has not done a good enough job of demonstrating how safe it really is, a top industry official said on Thursday.

Among the pipeline companies, Enbridge Inc has been the target of much of the chagrin after suffering two big leaks on its U.S. network in the last two years, prompting senior American officials to harshly criticize its operations.

The spills have also prompted plenty of negative media coverage about Enbridge, which wants to build a pipeline from the oil-rich tar sands of northern Alberta to a port on the Pacific Coast so Canadian crude can be exported to China and other Asian markets.

Brenda Kenny, president of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, said her members must do more to assure Canadians that the industry has a very safe record and is trying to eliminate totally what she said is an already small number of serious spills.

“I think every company recognizes that there are some very important questions being asked and we need to be a lot more transparent,” she told a news conference in Ottawa.

“I would fully acknowledge that as a sector, we’re coming to this late in terms of going public with the programs we have under way ... we should have been more communicative earlier.”

Critics opposed to Enbridge’s C$6 billion ($6.1 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline say the U.S. accidents only confirm their conviction that the project is too risky, especially as it would be built in an environmentally sensitive region.

The association took out advertisements in major Canadian newspapers on Thursday to announce what it said was an industry-wide initiative to boost pipeline safety by “sharing best practices and applying advanced technology” in Canada.

“We know that recent pipeline incidents have raised concerns about pipelines in Canada ... these recent events have demonstrated we need to do more to reduce the frequency and impact of pipeline incidents,” Kenny told reporters.

As well as Enbridge, other members of the association include TransCanada Corp, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners Ltd, Atco Ltd and Alliance Pipeline LP .

“You will be seeing a lot more of us,” Kenny said, promising a public campaign to underline the importance of pipelines.