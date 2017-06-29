(Adds comment from petroleum producers' group)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal
authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and
mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell
protests that have blocked projects.
Responsibility for examining projects' environmental impact
on federally regulated land is shared between three entities, a
system the Liberal government says the public does not trust.
Plans released Thursday mean the much-criticized national
energy regulator would lose power to assess natural resource
projects.
Aboriginal and environmental protesters currently trying to
block major pipelines have complained the National Energy Board
(NEB) is too close to the industry.
"This is all about rebuilding public trust in how we make
decisions on major projects that are important to our economy,"
said an official who requested anonymity because they were not
authorized to address media.
The official said Ottawa is thinking about giving overall
responsibility for probes to the Canadian Environmental
Assessment Agency.
The government would retain final responsibility for
deciding the fate of a project.
Anna Johnston of the West Coast Environmental Law group said
while the plan had positive aspects, it meant the government
retained too much power.
"Cabinet gets to make behind closed doors some decision that
basically pits short-term economic gains against environmental
harms and the environment almost always loses," she said by
phone.
Protests last year forced Ottawa to veto one pipeline from
Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast and are dragging out
study of another line to the Atlantic.
Canada needs to get its landlocked crude to its coasts to
fetch better prices.
Under the plans, the new assessment body would pay more
attention to the long-term implications of a project and the
views of aboriginals as well as allowing public comments much
earlier in the process.
The proposals would have little immediate impact on the
energy sector. Existing projects, such as TransCanada Corp's
proposed Energy East pipeline from Alberta to the
Atlantic Coast, will be assessed by the NEB under current rules.
The government plans to introduce draft legislation later
this year to implement the changes and hopes they will become
law in 2018.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers industry
lobby group said it supports the legislation.
NEB spokeswoman Rebecca Taylor said the board supported the
government's work to modernize the approach to assessments.
Reuters reported last year that the government would
consider stripping the NEB of sole oversight for projects.
