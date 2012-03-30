FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Canada reviews will apply to existing projects
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

New Canada reviews will apply to existing projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 30 (Reuters) - Streamlined regulations for approving mines and pipelines in Canada will apply to existing projects and could have an impact on Enbridge Inc’s proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters on Friday.

Canada’s Conservative government on Thursday said it would soon unveil measures to speed up the process of assessing projects, which also included setting firm timelines for formal hearings. The public hearing into Northern Gateway started in January.

Asked whether the new rules could affect the Northern Gateway, Oliver replied: “Yes, it could, because the whole point of having the proposed legislation dealing with reviews that are currently going on is that we want to make sure that those reviews, like the new ones, will be done in a timely fashion.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.