Canada to move ahead with oil tanker ban on northern B.C. coast

VANCOUVER, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has instructed Transport Minister Marc Garneau, in a letter released on Friday, to formalize a moratorium on crude oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of British Columbia.

The Ministry of Transport will work with numerous other ministries to develop the moratorium, which was a Liberal campaign promise ahead of elections last month.

A ban on oil tanker traffic on the northwest coast will essentially kill Enbridge Inc’s controversial Northern Gateway pipeline project, which would have carried oil from Alberta to the port of Kitimat for export to Asian markets. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Randall Palmer in Ottawa, editing by G Crosse)