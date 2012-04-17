FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada proposes cutting reviews of major projects - paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Canada proposes cutting reviews of major projects - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - Canada will propose drastically cutting the number of industrial projects that must undergo federal environmental reviews, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The right-of-center Conservative government last month promised to overhaul the current complex regulatory system where projects such as pipelines and mines have to undergo lengthy appraisals.

Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver - who complains investors are put off by the prospect of lengthy delays - is due to unveil his proposals later on Tuesday.

The Globe said the federal government would concentrate on carrying out environmental assessments of “major economic projects”, leaving Canada’s 10 provinces to decide how to handle smaller projects.

Oliver said last month that Ottawa would impose binding timelines on the approval process. Currently, some projects can take up to seven years to receive the green light.

“Ottawa also plans to centralize all environmental oversight in three agencies, rather than the 40 departments and agencies that can now have a say before any major project is approved,” the Globe said.

Environmentalists - who complain about the Conservatives’ tight ties to the energy industry - say trimming the regulatory process could lead to disaster.

Companies which could benefit from the new rules include Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and Enbridge Inc , which both want to build pipelines from the oil-rich western province of Alberta to the Pacific coast.

Oliver’s chief spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.