Canada not interested in Europe bailout fund
April 12, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Canada not interested in Europe bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada is not interested in contributing to a bailout fund to help Europe deal with its debt crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada wants Europe to do more to help itself before offering fresh resources through the International Monetary Fund. The IMF said in January it would need an additional $500 billion to lend and another $100 billion for reserves to erect an adequate safeguard against the risks posed by the euro zone’s crisis.

Leaders at the Americas summit in Colombia are expected to discuss the euro zone problems, spokesman Andrew MacDougall told reporters in a briefing.

