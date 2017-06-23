OTTAWA Canada's top court cleared the way on
Friday for a lawsuit against Facebook Inc over privacy
rights to be heard in the province of British Columbia instead
of California where the social media site is based.
British Columbia resident Deborah Douez brought a notice of
claim against Facebook in 2012, saying that her name and image
were used without consent for the social media platform's
"sponsored stories" product.
Douez said her privacy rights under provincial law were
violated, a growing concern among social media users in recent
years who fear their personal information or photos will be used
without their knowledge.
The ads, which the company has since dropped, used Facebook
members' names and pictures to advertise companies and products
to other members.
Menlo Park, California-based Facebook had sought to suspend
Douez's lawsuit, saying that its terms of use require disputes
to be resolved in the U.S. state.
In a 4-3 decision, Canada's Supreme Court ruled that the
clause is unenforceable.
The justices wrote that there was evidence of "gross
inequality of bargaining power" between individual consumers and
the company, given users have little choice but to accept
Facebook's terms of use.
Canadian courts also have a greater interest in deciding
cases that impinge on citizens' rights "because these rights
play an essential role in a free and democratic society and
embody key Canadian values," the court said.
A spokesman for Facebook said the company continues to
believe the underlying claims are without merit, and it will
defend itself "vigorously".
British Columbia's top court is better placed to rule on the
province's laws than a California court would be, the court
said. Justices said their decision was also supported by the
expense and inconvenience of having Canadians travel to
California to sue Facebook being greater than any inconvenience
the company would face in making its records available in
British Columbia.
A lower court had allowed Douez's case to be considered as a
group lawsuit, but the high court did not address the issue of
class action status.
Facebook reached a $20 million settlement in the United
States in a class action lawsuit over the use of Sponsored
Stories. The settlement was given court approval in 2013.
Facebook's shares were up 0.4 percent at $154.09 in mid-day
trade.