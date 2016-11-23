Canada may phase out farm pesticide that harms midges, mayflies

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Canadian government agency recommends phasing out an insect-killing chemical used on farms to protect crops, saying that it also harms aquatic bugs, including midges and mayflies.

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) said on Wednesday that imidacloprid, used on a variety of crops, should be phased out in three years, or five years for uses that do not have alternatives.

Imidacloprid is part of a group of pesticides called neonicotinoids, also called neonics, that are applied as a seed treatment or spray on plants' leaves.

Imidacloprid has been shown to harm aquatic insects in farm areas that are food for fish and birds, said Scott Kirby, director general of environmental assessment at PMRA.

After a consultation period, the phase-out could begin next year.

The European Union limited use of neonics, including imidacloprid, two years ago, after research pointed to risks for bees, which are crucial for pollinating crops. There is no such ban anywhere in North America yet, Kirby said.

PMRA is still assessing neonics' risks to bees.

The decision is a surprise, said Dave Carey, manager of government affairs and policy at Canadian Seed Trade Association, whose members include seed suppliers Syngenta AG , Dupont Pioneer and Monsanto Co.

"There are always concerns when a product that companies and growers rely on is taken off the market," Carey said.

But Ron Bonnett, president of Canadian Federation of Agriculture, said phasing out the chemical may not cause problems for farmers because other neonics are still available.

"I don't see a lot of red flags right now," he said.

PMRA is also reviewing two other neonics, clothianidin and thiamethoxam.

The move was greeted with cautious optimism by Canadian beekeepers, who have been concerned about a possible link between neonics and spikes in bee deaths.

Phasing out imidacloprid may result in fewer bee deaths, but it depends on what chemicals farmers replace it with, said Rod Scarlett, executive director of Canadian Honey Council.

Environmental Defence, an activist group, said the decision is welcome, but the phase-out is unnecessarily long. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)