BRIEF-Panel says Canada fighter review objective, professional
June 12, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Panel says Canada fighter review objective, professional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Senior Canadian government official says no decision made yet on replacement for Canadian CF-18 fighter jets

* Canadian official says confident that military’s evaluation of fighter options was thorough, says “literally no stone was left unturned”

* Canadian independent evaluators say panel was “assertive” in challenging military’ analysis of fighter options, say results replicable

* Canadian evaluator says impressed with objectivity and professionalism of Canadian review process (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

