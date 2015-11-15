Canada finance minister: Weak C$ offers opportunities for exporters

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The weak Canadian dollar offers an opportunity for exporters but also makes it harder for companies to buy machinery to upgrade their operations, new Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Sunday.

Morneau also told reporters on the margins of a Group of 20 summit in Turkey that he was confident Canadian companies could cope with fluctuations in the value of the currency, which is trading at near 11-year lows. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)