OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - A recent Canadian jobs report was promising but the country’s economic recovery is set to be uneven, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Canada added 58,200 new jobs in April after a big gain of 82,300 in March, according to Statistics Canada.

“The job numbers are encouraging. I‘m always cautious about monthly job numbers. It’s been two good months but we know that we’re likely to have a lumpy recovery,” Flaherty told the Canadian Senate’s banking committee.