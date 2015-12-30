Turbulence injures multiple Air Canada passengers, diverts flight

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Multiple passengers were injured on Wednesday by turbulence on an Air Canada flight from China, forcing it to land in Calgary, Alberta, the airline said.

Some passengers were taken to hospital for assessment, Air Canada said in an emailed statement. It said it could not provide a number of how many passengers were hurt.

Air Canada flight 88 departed from Shanghai and was headed to Toronto, carrying 332 passengers and 19 crew, according to the statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan Crosby)