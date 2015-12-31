FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turbulence injures multiple Air Canada passengers, diverts flight
December 31, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turbulence injures multiple Air Canada passengers, diverts flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Air Canada statement on number of passengers sent to hospitals)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turbulence on an Air Canada flight from China injured multiple passengers on Wednesday, forcing it to land in Calgary, Alberta, the airline said.

Twenty-one passengers were transferred to hospitals from the airport - eight with non-life-threatening injuries and 13 sent for observation, it said in a statement.

Air Canada flight 88 departed from Shanghai and was headed to Toronto, carrying 332 passengers and 19 crew.

The airline said it would be making arrangements to accommodate the other passengers, including those continuing on to Toronto, and that the incident was being investigated.

There was no immediate indication of what caused the turbulence.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
