Southern Alberta floods not threatening pipeline network
June 21, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 4 years

Southern Alberta floods not threatening pipeline network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 (Reuters) - Intense flooding in southern Alberta is not threatening the province’s network of oil and natural gas pipelines, the province’s minister of municipal affairs said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Doug Griffiths said the province was not aware of any threat to the pipeline from the floods, which have destroyed roads and bridges and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Calgary and surrounding towns.

A day earlier a pipeline carrying deadly sour gas ruptured in the town of Turner Valley, 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, after being hit by trees and other debris in the floodwaters.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the flooding. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)

