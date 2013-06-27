FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Railcars derail in flood-hit Calgary as river bridge fails
June 27, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Railcars derail in flood-hit Calgary as river bridge fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Five rail cars carrying a petroleum product derailed on Thursday over the still-swollen Bow River in Calgary, Alberta, after what police said was a structural failure of the bridge.

Ed Greenberg, spokesman for Canadian Pacific Railway , said there were no injuries. The five derailed cars remained upright on the bridge, and no leaks had been reported.

Local media said the cars risked falling into the river after the bridge began slowly sinking toward the Bow.

The accident triggered new road closures in Canada’s oil capital, a city that is still recovering from massive weekend floods that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

It’s not yet clear if the damage to the bridge was caused by the flooding, which brought the Bow to record levels.

