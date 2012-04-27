FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to voice concerns about foreign takeovers
April 27, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Canada to voice concerns about foreign takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada will introduce legislation that will allow it to make public its concerns about foreign acquisitions of domestic companies in an effort to add clarity to what is often seen as an opaque review process.

The Conservative government said on Friday that an amendment to the Investment Canada Act, which allows the government to block foreign takeovers that are not of “net benefit to Canada”, will allow it to publicly disclose when a foreign investor has been notified that a takeover is not likely to meet the requirement.

The business-friendly government shocked investors in 2010 when it blocked BHP Billiton’s $39 billion hostile takeover bid for Potash Corp, the world’s largest fertilizer maker.

