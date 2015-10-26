FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens slightly as oil edges higher
October 26, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens slightly as oil edges higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3146, or 76.07 U.S. cents

* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after sharply weakening at the end of last week, with a small rise in the price of oil helping the commodity-linked currency.

* At 8:44 a.m. EDT (1244 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3146 to the greenback, or 76.07 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday’s close of C$1.3175, or 75.90 U.S. cents.

* It hit a three-week low on Friday after weak domestic inflation data.

* The currency’s strongest level of the session was C$1.3131, while its weakest was C$1.3184.

* U.S. crude oil was down 0.3 percent to $44.47 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3 percent to $47.83.

* The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.31 and C$1.318 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets.

* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 28 Canadian cents to yield 1.476 percent.

* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -11.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -59.1 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
