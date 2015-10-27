CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to C$1.32 on oil, equity falls

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3188, or 75.83 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar breached C$1.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 2, weakening in line with a fall in the price of oil and a slip in global equities as investors await word from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity-linked currency was weaker against most of its key counterparts, as a gauge of U.S. business spending plans disappointed. The United States is Canada's biggest trading partner by far. * At 8:43AM ET (1243 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3188 to the greenback, or 75.83 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3163, or 75.97 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3152, while its weakest level was C$1.3201. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $43.23 a barrel, while Brent lost 1 percent to $47.09. * A Bank of Canada deputy governor is due to speak on inflation targeting at 11:30 ET (1530 GMT). (here) * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3165 and C$1.3245 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.506 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.418 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -11.9 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -61.5 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)