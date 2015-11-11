FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slightly stronger for 3rd day
November 11, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slightly stronger for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3260, or 75.41 U.S. cents
    * Canadian and U.S. bond markets closed

    TORONTO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, on track for its
third day of small gains after Friday's slump on U.S. jobs data
that raised the likelihood of a December rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
    At 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3260 to the greenback, or 75.41 U.S. cents,
compared with Tuesday's official close at C$1.3265, or 75.39
U.S. cents.
    U.S. and Canadian bond markets are closed for public
holidays. 
    * The loonie's strongest level of the session was C$1.3239,
while its weakest was C$1.3281.
    * Investors appeared to brush off Chinese data that showed
growth in the world's second-biggest economy was still in low
gear.    
    * U.S. crude prices were down 1.09 percent at $43.73.
Industry data showed an increase in U.S. stockpiles as analysts
pointed to resilient output in the face of lower prices. 
    * The Canadian dollar was flat or underperforming against
most of its key currency counterparts.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

