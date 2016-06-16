CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to nearly 2-week low as oil, stocks fall

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3025, or 76.78 U.S. cents * Loonie touched weakest since June 3 at C$1.3044 * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve * 10-year yield lowest since Feb. 12 at 1.059 pct TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by lower oil and stock prices as the risk mounted that Britain may leave the European Union. British support for leaving the bloc in a June 23 referendum has risen to 53 percent, a telephone poll showed on Thursday, the highest support recorded by the pollster for the "Leave" or "Brexit" campaign in more than three years. Economists have warned that a so-called Brexit could trigger financial market volatility and weaken the outlook for the global economy and commodity prices. Oil prices fell for a sixth straight day and European shares hit a four-month low, weighing on Canada's risk-sensitive commodity-linked currency. U.S. crude prices were down 2.02 percent at $47.04 a barrel. Canadian growth is likely to be flat or slightly negative in the second quarter due to the impact of the Alberta wildfires before an outsized recovery takes hold in the third quarter, the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday. At 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3025 to the greenback, or 76.78 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.2926, or 77.36 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2897, while it touched its weakest since June 3 at C$1.3044. Foreign investors bought a net C$15.52 billion ($11.94 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the fourth straight month of relatively significant purchases, Statistics Canada said. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.482 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.07 percent. The 10-year yield hit its lowest since Feb. 12 at 1.059 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)