FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 1-week high as oil falls
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 1-week high as oil falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2820, or 78.00 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, retreating
from an earlier fresh one-week high as oil fell and investors
awaited fresh insight on the direction of U.S. monetary policy. 
  
    Providing a headwind for Canada's commodity-linked currency,
oil prices fell after a strong two-day rally abated amid
volatility fed in part by a vote on Thursday in Britain that
will determine whether the country will leave the European
Union.
    U.S. crude prices were down 2.05 percent to $48.36 a
barrel. 
    U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is speaking on the central
bank's monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in
Washington on Tuesday. She will also attend a meeting at 4:30
p.m. ET with other Fed officials.    
    U.S. stocks edged higher, though polls and surveys showing
Britain's referendum on a knife-edge kept investors nervous.
 
    At 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents,
slightly weaker than Monday's close of C$1.2809, or 78.07 U.S.
cents.
    The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2823,
while it touched its strongest since June 13 at C$1.2763.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1 Canadian
cent to yield 0.578 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.207 percent.
    Domestic retail sales data is due on Wednesday. Retail sales
are expected to have climbed by 0.9 percent in April after
falling in March.     

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.