CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 1-week high as oil falls

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2820, or 78.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, retreating from an earlier fresh one-week high as oil fell and investors awaited fresh insight on the direction of U.S. monetary policy. Providing a headwind for Canada's commodity-linked currency, oil prices fell after a strong two-day rally abated amid volatility fed in part by a vote on Thursday in Britain that will determine whether the country will leave the European Union. U.S. crude prices were down 2.05 percent to $48.36 a barrel. U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is speaking on the central bank's monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington on Tuesday. She will also attend a meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET with other Fed officials. U.S. stocks edged higher, though polls and surveys showing Britain's referendum on a knife-edge kept investors nervous. At 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Monday's close of C$1.2809, or 78.07 U.S. cents. The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2823, while it touched its strongest since June 13 at C$1.2763. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.578 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.207 percent. Domestic retail sales data is due on Wednesday. Retail sales are expected to have climbed by 0.9 percent in April after falling in March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)