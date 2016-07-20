FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to 1-week low as oil prices fall
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to 1-week low as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3083, or 76.44 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touched its weakest since July 12 at C$1.3096
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - The commodity-linked Canadian
dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart
on Wednesday as oil fell and the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) cut its global growth forecasts.
    Oil prices declined as investors awaited a clearer signal
from weekly U.S. crude inventory data on whether a glut was
easing in the world's largest oil-consuming nation. U.S. crude
 prices were down 1.70 percent to $43.89 a barrel. 
     At 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3083 to the greenback, or 76.44 U.S. cents,
weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3028, or 76.76 U.S. cents
     The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3014,
while it touched its weakest since July 12 at C$1.3096.
    Uncertainty over Britain's looming exit from the European
Union prompted the IMF to cut its global growth forecasts for
the next two years. Its forecast for Canada was cut
by 0.1 percentage point to 1.4 percent for 2016. However, the
IMF now expects Canada's economy will grow 2.1 percent in 2017,
0.2 percentage point more than its last projection in April.
    Brexit is expected to dominate a meeting of Group of 20
finance ministers in China this week, a Canadian official said
on Monday. 
    Britain is Canada's third-largest export market. However,
Canada has said its focus is on completing a long-negotiated
free trade agreement with the European Union. 
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 4
Canadian cents to yield 0.592 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 falling 28 Canadian cents to yield 1.107 percent.
    On Tuesday, the 10-year yield reached a three-week high at
1.150 percent.            
    Canadian retail sales data for May and inflation data for
June are due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

