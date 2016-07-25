FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at weakest since March as oil weighs
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at weakest since March as oil weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3208, or 75.71 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - The commodity-linked Canadian
dollar on Monday hit its weakest level against its U.S.
counterpart since March, hurt by a slide in oil prices on
concerns about oversupply and economic headwinds. 
    * At 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3208 to the greenback, or 75.71 U.S. cents,
weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3146, or
76.07 U.S. cents.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3125, while at one point it touched C$1.3225, its weakest
since March 28.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 2 percent at $43.29 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8 percent to $44.88.
 
    * Canada's economy should rebound "over the course of the
year" from the impact of a wildfire in its energy heartland,
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday on the sidelines
of a G20 meeting in Chengdu, China. 
    * The Canadian dollar was underperforming most of its key
currency counterparts.
    * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1
Canadian cent to yield 0.568 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.097 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -15.1 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -46.8 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

