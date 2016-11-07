CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as Clinton gets election boost, oil climbs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3383, or 74.72 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton got a boost ahead of Tuesday's election and oil climbed. The FBI said Clinton would not face criminal charges related to her use of a private e-mail server. A Clinton victory is seen as less of a threat to Canada's trade-intensive economy. U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he would renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement if he is elected. Oil rose, helped by a commitment from OPEC to stick to a deal to cut output, but prices remained more than $7 below last month's high due to persistent doubts over the feasibility of the group's plan. U.S. crude prices were up 0.86 percent at $44.45 a barrel. Canada is a major oil exporter. At 9:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3383 to the greenback, or 74.72 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.3403, or 74.61 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3300, while its weakest was C$1.3416. On Friday, the loonie hit its weakest since March at C$1.3466. Against the Mexican peso, the Canadian dollar touched its weakest since Oct. 26 at C$13.8409 pesos. The peso on Monday strengthened to a 1-/1/2 week high against the greenback as traders boosted bets on a Clinton victory after the FBI's statement. It had been losing strength in recent sessions as opinion polls showed Trump gaining impetus in the election race. Mexico is also a member of NAFTA, together with the United States and Canada. Speculators raised bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the most since March, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Net short Canadian dollar positions rose to 15,960 contracts in the week ended Nov. 1 from 13,324 in the prior week. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as investors reduced demand for safe-haven assets. The two-year fell 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.546 percent, and the benchmark 10-year declined 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.206 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)