9 months ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens against firmer greenback as oil falls
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens against firmer greenback as oil falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3515, or 73.99 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve

    TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback made
broader gains against a basket of major currencies and oil fell.
    Oil declined on investors' doubts that OPEC would agree a
large enough production cut to significantly reduce the global
crude surplus when it meets next week. 
    U.S. crude prices were down 0.85 percent at $47.62 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    The U.S. dollar and bond yields climbed as data showed that
new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October. 
    At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3515 to the greenback, or 73.99 U.S. cents,
weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3453, or 74.33 U.S. cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3425,
while its weakest was C$1.3517.
    On Thursday, Canada unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp
 Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an
open five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter
jets.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the two-year
 down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.675 percent and
the benchmark 10-year falling 60 Canadian cents to
yield 1.608 percent, its highest since December.
    Bond yields have been rising since the U.S. election as
investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump will pursue
policies that boost inflation. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

