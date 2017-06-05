CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as oil prices fall, Toronto home sales tumble

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3493, or 74.11 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, while data showed home sales tumbled in Toronto, Canada's largest city. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reversed gains to trade down on concerns that top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states' cutting of ties with Qatar could hamper a global deal to reduce production. U.S. crude prices were down 1.11 percent at $47.13 a barrel. New listings of Toronto homes surged in May from a year earlier, while sales plunged and price gains slowed slightly after rules aimed at cooling the city's red-hot housing market took effect. Investors have worried that the country's economy will suffer if a potential housing bubble pops. At 9:17 a.m. ET (1317 GMT), the Canadian dollar was down 0.1 percent at C$1.3493 to the greenback, or 74.11 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3463 to C$1.3530. Domestic data on Friday showed that exports climbed to a record high in April and first-quarter labor productivity approached a three-year high, further evidence that Canada's economy was recovering after a long slump caused by low oil prices. Still, bearish bets on the Canadian dollar have held near a record high, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Speculators cut net short positions on the loonie to 98,187 contracts as of May 30 from 99,109 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve, in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year dipped 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.702 percent, and the 10-year declined 17 Canadian cents to yield 1.419 percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield touched a nearly seven-month low at 1.382 percent after weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data suggested a cautious approach to interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve beyond June. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)