28 minutes ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as oil prices dip, greenback stabilizes
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 28 minutes ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as oil prices dip, greenback stabilizes

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2481, or 80.12 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across a steeper yield curve
    * Canadian jobs and trade data are due on Friday

    TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was nearly
unchanged on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices
slipped from two-month highs, while the greenback stabilized a
day after being pressured by political turmoil in Washington.   
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.76 percent at $49.79 a
barrel as ample global supplies countered strong demand and
forecasts of another drop in U.S. crude inventories.
            
    The U.S. dollar        edged higher against a basket of
major currencies.
    On Monday it fell to its lowest since May 2016 following
news that the White House's communications director was leaving
the post after 10 days.             
     At 9:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading nearly unchanged at C$1.2481 to the greenback, or
80.12 U.S. cents.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2452 to C$1.2512,
after hitting on Thursday its strongest in more than two years
at C$1.2414.
    It has jumped more than 10 percent since early May,
including a 3.9 percent gain last month when the Bank of Canada
raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years.
    The Bank of Canada has signaled it is comfortable with
market expectations that another rate hike won't happen until
October, analysts said.             
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper
yield curve, with the two-year            up 1.5 Canadian cents
to yield 1.308 percent and the 10-year             falling 1
Canadian cent to yield 2.057 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched on Monday its highest intraday
level since November 2014 at 2071 percent.
    Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade
data for June are due on Friday.         

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon)

