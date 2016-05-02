FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens against broadly weaker greenback
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens against broadly weaker greenback

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2531, or 79.80 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
slightly against a broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday,
edging toward a nearly 10-month high reached last week.
    The loonie, as Canada's dollar is commonly known, has
rallied 17 percent from a 12-year low in January of C$1.4689,
helped by rebounding oil prices, fiscal stimulus and
stronger-than-expected domestic economic activity.
    Growth picked up in the Canadian manufacturing sector in
April for the second month in a row as businesses increased
their production volumes in response to stronger demand.
     
    The greenback fell against a basket of major
currencies as solid German manufacturing data helped push the
euro higher. 
    Oil prices edged back from 2016 highs on Monday as rising
production in the Middle East outweighed a decline in U.S.
output and a sliding dollar. U.S. crude was down 1.39
percent at $45.28 a barrel. 
    At 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2531 to the greenback, or 79.80 U.S. cents,
slightly stronger than Friday's close of C$1.2548, or 79.69 U.S.
cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2514,
while its weakest was C$1.2559.
    On Friday, the loonie touched C$1.2497, its strongest since
July 1.
    Speculators have increased bullish bets on the loonie,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Net
long Canadian dollar positions rose to 11,999 contracts in the
week ended on Tuesday from 7,308 in the prior week. 
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
 price fell 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.708 percent,
its highest since June 23, while the benchmark 10-year
 fell 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.526 percent.
    Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will participate on
Tuesday in a panel entitled "Monetary Policy: Out of
Ammunition?" at the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
    Canada's trade report for March is awaited on Wednesday,
while the nation's April employment report is due on Friday.
 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.