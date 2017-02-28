FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles to 5-week low ahead of Trump speech
#US Dollar Report
February 28, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 6 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles to 5-week low ahead of Trump speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments and updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3281, or 75.30 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 23 at C$1.3314
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve
    * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread touches -50 basis points

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
five-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pressured
by position adjustment ahead of a speech from U.S. President
Donald Trump in the evening and the Bank of Canada's interest
rate decision on Wednesday.
    Economists expect the Bank of Canada to leave its policy
rate on hold at 0.50 percent. In January, Bank of Canada
Governor Stephen Poloz said an interest rate cut was still
possible depending on risks.             
    "I don't think he will backtrack on that yet," said Patrick
O'Toole, vice president, global fixed income at CIBC Asset
Management.
    "The Canadian economy is doing ok, but there is still a lot
of uncertainty."
    Risks mentioned by the central bank in January include
"material consequences" if Trump enacts protectionist policies. 
  
    Trump's address to a joint session of Congress is expected
to preview some elements of his tax and spending plans.
    A border adjustment tax is part of a tax revamp proposed by
House Republicans. If it is implemented, the loonie would be
among the biggest losers, analysts say.             
    "What we have seen today is a combination of technicals,
flows, and probably some Canadian dollar long liquidation," said
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
    Speculators increased bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to
the most since May, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.
            
    Given the difference in U.S. and Canadian short term yields,
the Canadian dollar should be significantly lower, Osborne said.
    Canada's 2-year yield fell 5.8 basis points further below
its U.S. equivalent to leave a spread of -50 basis points, while
    U.S. crude        oil futures settled 4 cents lower at
$54.01 a barrel.      
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    The Canadian dollar          ended at C$1.3281 to the
greenback, or 75.30 U.S. cents, much weaker than Monday's close
of C$1.3163, or 75.97 U.S. cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3164,
while it touched its weakest since Jan. 23 at C$1.3314.
    For the month, the loonie lost 2 percent.
    Canadian capital spending on non-residential tangible assets
is anticipated to edge up 0.8% in 2017 following two consecutive
annual declines, Statistics Canada said.
    Canadian producer prices rose by 0.4 percent in
January.            
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve, with the two-year            up 0.5 Canadian cent
to yield 0.76 percent and the 10-year             rising 12
Canadian cents to yield 1.634 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Sandra
Maler)

