6 months ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shrugs off solid GDP data; oil and Fed weigh
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 2, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 6 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shrugs off solid GDP data; oil and Fed weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3380, or 74.74 U.S. cents

* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart in morning trade on Thursday, shrugging off solid domestic economic growth data as lower oil prices and increased bets on a U.S. interest rate hike weighed on the loonie.

The Canadian economy grew at a 2.6 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said, lifted by consumer spending and a rebound in activity in the housing market, while imports tumbled.

Economist polled by Reuters had expected 2 percent growth.

The currency briefly strengthened - moving from C$1.3385 to the greenback just before the data to C$1.3352 soon after - and then reverted to a weakening trend.

At 9:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3380 to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.3335, or 74.99 U.S. cents, which was the currency's weakest settlement since early January.

"For the Canadian dollar, we're not seeing a big response yet, but I think it's fairly clear that this is supportive news for the currency," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The U.S. dollar has risen against a basket of currencies in the last two sessions as a string of U.S. Federal Reserve officials signal that rates may rise as soon as mid-March.

The loonie was also pressured by a decline in prices for oil, a major Canadian export.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.5 percent to $53.02 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.40 percent to $55.57 after U.S. crude stocks hit an all-time high and official data showed Russia did not cut its oil production in February.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield 0.762 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.684 percent. Prices for most other durations were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

