Canada technology startups SecureKey, Klipfolio raise funds

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Two Canadian technology companies say they have raised millions of dollars to expand promising operations in online authentication and business performance monitoring.

Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies, which counts the Canadian and U.S. federal governments among its customers, said on Wednesday it raised $19 million from existing investors including Rogers Venture Partners and Blue Sky Capital.

SecureKey’s Concierge service allows Canadians to use their existing banking credentials to access government websites, which are typically used less frequently. The company is also supplying the technology for the U.S. federal government’s similar www.connect.gov project, which has not yet launched.

SecureKey’s CEO, Charles Walton, said in a phone interview that the company is eyeing expansion beyond North America via partnerships and that healthcare and insurance are promising areas of potential growth.

Ottawa’s Klipfolio, meanwhile, said it has raised $6.2 million, led by new investor OMERS Ventures with the participation of all its backers from a 2014 seed financing round. Damien Steel from OMERS Ventures will join the board.

Klipfolio’s dashboards allow companies to track the effectiveness of online advertising by displaying key metrics in real time from data sources such as Google’s AdWords, social networks including Facebook and Twitter, and business intelligence software from Oracle and SAP. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Grant McCool)