FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Canada approves C$1.3 billion Alberta gas pipeline expansion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

Canada approves C$1.3 billion Alberta gas pipeline expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it will approve a C$1.3 billion ($968.78 million) project to expand a natural gas gathering pipeline in northern Alberta belonging to a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanada Corp, with 36 conditions attached.

The NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) expansion project will create up to 3,000 jobs during construction and involve building and operating new gas pipelines facilities, the government's Natural Resources Canada said in a statement.

TransCanada was not immediately available for comment.

The current NGTL System is a 23,500-km (14,600-mile) pipeline gathers natural gas for use in Alberta for delivery to provincial border points for export to North American markets, according to TransCanada's website.

The system is one of the largest in North America and gathers 66 per cent of the natural gas produced in western Canada. ($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.