February 4, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ontario sells remaining stake in General Motors -CBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario has sold its remaining shares in General Motors Co for C$1.1 billion ($874.89 million), the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on its website on Wednesday.

The government of Canada’s most populous province said last April that it plans to sell its stake over the next year or so. The stock was acquired when the Canadian and Ontario governments contributed more than C$10 billion to a bailout to keep GM afloat. ($1 = 1.2573 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

