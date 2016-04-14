FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp says miner missing after rock fall at Guatemala mine
April 14, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Goldcorp says miner missing after rock fall at Guatemala mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc said on Thursday that a worker at its Marlin mine in Guatemala was missing after being trapped underground by a rock fall.

The Vancouver-based company said first responders have been dispatched to the scene and operations suspended.

“We are coordinating with first responders and the relevant authorities and will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident,” Chief Executive David Garofalo said in a statement.

Marlin, located some 300 kms (180 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, produced 168,600 ounces of gold in 2015. It had been a large open pit and an underground operation, but output has declined in recent years as production has moved entirely underground. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Richard Chang)

