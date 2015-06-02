FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G3 to study building grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

G3 to study building grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 2 (Reuters) - G3 Global Holdings said on Tuesday that it would study the feasibility of building a grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver.

Winnipeg-based G3, which agreed in April to buy a controlling stake in grain handler CWB, said it would consider building the terminal at Lynnterm West Gate, on the North Shore of Canada’s busiest port. Western Stevedoring, which holds the lease for the site, is a partner in the study.

G3 is a limited partnership between U.S.-based oilseed processor Bunge Ltd and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC).

“The planned combination of CWB and Bunge’s Canadian grain assets will provide a highly competitive eastern footprint,” said G3 Chief Executive Karl Gerrand in a statement. “We now are looking west to determine whether this is the right time and location to take the next step.”

It would be the first new grain terminal at the port since 1968. Gerrand said G3 and Western Stevedoring needed to resolve a number of issues before making a decision, including permits and talks with the community and British Columbia aboriginals.

The move was first reported on Monday by Reuters. A source familiar with the matter said G3 had agreed to acquire the lease from Western Stevedoring.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.