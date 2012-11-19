Canada's Harper - state-owned firms "different kind of player"

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday that state-owned enterprises are different from publicly traded companies when it comes to foreign investment in the country’s energy sector.

“We created guidelines specifically for state-owned enterprises because, yes, state-owned enterprises represent a different kind of player and obviously those are some of the issues that are before us today and beyond that ... I‘m not planning to make any announcements,” Harper told a business forum in Ottawa.

Shares of Canadian takeover targets Nexen Inc and Progress Energy Resources both edged lower following the remarks.