Canada's Harper - state-owned firms "different kind of player"
November 19, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Harper - state-owned firms "different kind of player"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday that state-owned enterprises are different from publicly traded companies when it comes to foreign investment in the country’s energy sector.

“We created guidelines specifically for state-owned enterprises because, yes, state-owned enterprises represent a different kind of player and obviously those are some of the issues that are before us today and beyond that ... I‘m not planning to make any announcements,” Harper told a business forum in Ottawa.

Shares of Canadian takeover targets Nexen Inc and Progress Energy Resources both edged lower following the remarks.

