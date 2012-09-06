FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM says CNOOC's Nexen bid to get special treatment
September 6, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canada PM says CNOOC's Nexen bid to get special treatment

VANCOUVER, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government must consider a range of additional factors in its review of Chinese oil company CNOOC’s $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc because CNOOC is state owned, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

“There are many issues at play. One of the issues that does make this somewhat different, and it is a different category under the (Investment Canada) Act, the fact that we’re dealing with a state-owned enterprise,” Harper said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“And it’s not whether it’s Chinese versus whether it’s British or American. Under the law, the fact that it’s a state-owned enterprise leads to a range of different considerations than if it were a genuine private investment,” he said.

