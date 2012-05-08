FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada agency sees no clear sign of overheated condo market
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Canada agency sees no clear sign of overheated condo market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - There are no clear signs of overheating in Canada’s condo market, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said on Tuesday.

“We’re monitoring all condo markets and all housing markets across Canada. ... (T)here were in the public domain references to overheating or problematic house price conditions on the market,” deputy chief economist Mathieu Laberge told reporters after CMHC issued its annual report for 2011.

“In our monitoring of the condo markets, we don’t see clear evidence of overheating in those markets. We don’t see either clear evidence of problematic house price conditions.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.