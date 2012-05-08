Canada agency sees no clear sign of overheated condo market

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - There are no clear signs of overheating in Canada’s condo market, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said on Tuesday.

“We’re monitoring all condo markets and all housing markets across Canada. ... (T)here were in the public domain references to overheating or problematic house price conditions on the market,” deputy chief economist Mathieu Laberge told reporters after CMHC issued its annual report for 2011.

“In our monitoring of the condo markets, we don’t see clear evidence of overheating in those markets. We don’t see either clear evidence of problematic house price conditions.”