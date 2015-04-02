FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada housing agency to up some mortgage insurance premiums
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Canada housing agency to up some mortgage insurance premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal housing agency said on Thursday it will increase mortgage loan insurance premiums for homebuyers with a less than 10 percent down payment as of the beginning of June.

Premiums will increase by approximately 15 percent, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said. Effected borrowers will see an increase of about C$5 ($4) to their monthly mortgage payment, while the changes do not apply to mortgages currently insured by CMHC. ($1 = 1.2560 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.